A Radical Take on Little Red Riding Hood in Thriller 'Hunted' Trailer

"The company of wolves is better than that of man." Shudder has debuted an official US trailer for an indie French horror thriller titled Hunted, which originally premiered at the Fantasia Film Festival earlier this year. The film is the first solo directorial gig for filmmaker Vincent Paronnaud following work co-directing Persepolis and Chicken with Plums with Marjane Satrapi before. Described as a "modern and radical take on the Little Red Riding Hood fable, Hunted is an exhilarating, transcendent, and frequently brutal survival tale that elevates itself with the power of myth and magic, while still holding an exacting mirror to present-day society." Lucie Debay stars as a woman forced on the run into a forest pursued by two men. The cast includes Arieh Worthalter, Ciaran O'Brien, and Jean-Mathias Pondant. Hot damn this looks gnarly! Nothing original in terms of horror, but it does look like a killer revenge tale. And the poster is outstanding.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Vincent Paronnaud's Hunted, direct from Shudder's YouTube:

Once upon a frenzied time, Woman meets Man. Woman dances with Man. Man kisses Woman. Man grips Woman. Woman escapes Man. Man chases Woman - nothing new. Or is there? What starts as a flirtatious encounter at a bar turns into a life-or-death struggle as Eve (Lucie Debay) becomes the unknowing target of a misogynistic plot against her. Forced to flee as two men pursue her through the forest, she's pushed to her extremes while fighting to survive in the wilderness—but survival isn’t enough for Eve. She will have revenge. Hunted, also known as Cosmogonie for its original French release, is directed by French filmmaker Vincent Paronnaud, co-director of the films Persepolis and Chicken with Plums, director of Villemolle 81, and a few other short films previously. The screenplay is written by Vincent Paronnaud and Léa Pernollet, with English dialogue by David H. Pickering. This first premiered at the Fantasia Film Festival earlier this year. Shudder will debut Paronnaud's Hunted streaming exclusively starting on January 14th next month.