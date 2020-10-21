A Rags to Donut Riches Story in 'The Donut King' Documentary Trailer

"Imagine a man, with nothing, penniless, come to the most powerful country in the world. And he built something." Greenwich Ent. has released an official trailer for the documentary The Donut King, which premiered at a few small film festivals (online) earlier this summer. From director Alice Gu, The Donut King tells the story of "donut king" Ted Ngoy's rise and fall (of the B & B Donuts empire). Ngoy's story is one of fate, love, survival, hard knocks, redemption. It’s the rags to riches story of a refugee escaping Cambodia, arriving in America in 1975 and building an unlikely multi-million-dollar empire baking America’s favorite pastry, the donut. Ted sponsored hundreds of visas for incoming refugees and helped them get on their feet teaching them the ways of the donut business. By 1979 he was living the American Dream. But, in life, great rise can come with great falls. This looks utterly fascinating, and gets even crazier in the second half talking about his downfall. Wow. This is exactly the kind of remarkable story that I enjoy discovering in great docs.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Alice Gu's documentary The Donut King, direct from YouTube:

Everything you thought you knew about the donut begins with Ted Ngoy. The Donut King tells the unlikely story of Ngoy, a Cambodian refugee who arrived in America in 1975 with nothing and set out to build a multi-million-dollar empire by baking America's favorite pastry, the donut. Ngoy found himself living a classic rags to riches story after sponsoring hundreds of visas for fellow Cambodian immigrants, helping them get on their feet in a new land by teaching them the ways of the donut business and amassing a small personal fortune. By the mid 1990's, Cambodian-Americans owned nearly 80% of the donut industry as a result of his influence. But, in life, great rises can come with even greater falls. The Donut King is a story of tenacity, survival, redemption, and above all else, the power of the American Dream. The Donut King is directed by doc filmmaker Alice Gu, making her first feature film after working as a cinematographer previously. Executive produced by Ridley Scott. This first premiered at the Sidewalk Film Festival this year. Greenwich will debut The Donut King in select US theaters + "virtual cinemas" starting on October 30th.