A Relationship is Tested in Official Trailer for 'The Departure' Drama

"I don't wanna be thinking, the whole time that I'm in New York, that she's spending all her free time with this other dude" An official trailer has debuted for an indie drama titled The Departure, which has been set for VOD release in June this summer. Before leaving Los Angeles to start a new job in New York, Nate, with the help of his best friend John, devises a wicked plan to test his girlfriend's loyalty. Worried about her interest in a coworker, he asks his friend to try and seduce her to see what will happen. Grant Gunderson stars as Nate, with Kendall Chappell playing his girlfriend Jessica, also joined by Austin Lauer, Olivia Lemmon, and Jon Briddell. The marketing info says this film will spark "dinner table conversation", of course. But it looks a bit too cheesy and a bit too obvious to pull off anything like that. But you never know?

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Merland Hoxha's The Departure, direct from YouTube:

Right before moving in together, Nate and Jessica face an unexpected obstacle when Nate is offered a job promotion that forces him to leave Los Angeles and move to New York. This bi-coastal relocation is not the only challenge that this picture-perfect couple will soon face: Nate's anxiety is intensified as Jessica begins talking more and more about her new coworker named Lucas who always seems to make her laugh. The impending distance between Nate and Jessica only serves to fuel further doubts in his mind about her future faithfulness. Realizing that he can't leave the city with these worries in the back of his mind, Nate decides to test Jessica's loyalty by asking his friend John to try and seduce her. The Departure is written and directed by filmmaker Merland Hoxha, making his feature directorial debut after a few other shorts previously. This originally premiered in 2018. Hoxha's The Departure will out on VOD starting June 12th.