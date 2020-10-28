A Story of Goodness in Trailer for 'The Loss Adjuster' with Luke Goss

"Sometimes you have to lose it all… to find what out what really matters." Pink Flamingo Films released the official trailer for an indie dramedy titled The Loss Adjuster, from the UK directed by Vincent Woods. Luke Goss stars as a "Hapless Insurance Loss Adjuster" who feels his life is spiraling out of control but discovers that even when you reach rock bottom, that some clouds really do have a silver lining. When his wife leaves him, he befriends strangers around the city at Christmas time. "The idea was to create a story of hope, fortitude, craziness set against sadness, loss and frustration but create the ability to laugh at the same time. Picking yourself up through tiny moments and kind gestures from those real friends around you and unexpected goodness." Also starring Guy Siner, Martin Kemp, Lorna Fitzgerald, Cathy Tyson, Joan Collins, and Kym Marsh. This looks a bit rough around the edges, but might still bring offer good tidings.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Vincent Woods' The Loss Adjuster, direct from YouTube:

Martin Dyer (Luke Goss) - a Hapless Insurance Loss Adjuster - is an ordinary man, with an ordinary life. He spends his time assessing other people’s problems and ignoring his own. His wife aspires to greater things and when finances hit rock bottom, she leaves him for a suave loan shark a week before Christmas. With a heavy heart, Martin sets off but his day drastically goes from bad to worse with a catalogue of extraordinary and humorous encounters with a flirtatious elderly widow, a corrupt Doctor, a lascivious female escort and a dead rat. It is only at the funeral of a client that Martin has an epiphany, and with the help of an unlikely friendship with a teenage thief and a sprinkling of Christmas magic, life suddenly changes in a truly remarkable way. The Loss Adjuster is directed by British filmmaker Vincent Woods, director of the film Harrigan and the doc People, Politics & Planes previously, as well as commercials work before. The screenplay is written by Jayney Mackie. The film opens first in the UK at the end of November. The Loss Adjuster will then debut direct-to-VOD in the US starting on December 1st this fall. Interested?