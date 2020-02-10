A Troll Awakens in First Trailer for Wacky 'Trolls World' Fantasy Horror

"You must urgently find me the old book of magic!" Devilworks has released an official trailer for Trolls World, a German fantasy horror, still looking for distribution at the EFM coming up later this month. This trailer may not help much. Not to be confused with the Trolls World Tour animated sequel out this year, this movie is a throwback to the "best worst movie" horror Trolls 2. "Packed with special effects and multi-dimensions, Trolls World follows an evil troll who is accidentally brought back to life and is out for revenge for his 700 years of suffering. He possesses the body of a young woman and sets his sights on unleashing an army of trolls to take over the world." Starring Eva Habermann, George Hardy, Katy Karrenbauer, Ralf Bauer, Cecilia Pillado, Désirée Nick, and Jirí Lábus. This really does look like a terrible D-movie lost in time, but at least they made a practical puppet. Even the tagline is cringey: "Possessed by a monster."

Here's the first promo trailer (+ promo poster) for Eric Hordez's Trolls World, direct from YouTube:

Based on a legend from the Black Forest of Germany, Troll's World follows an evil troll who was turned to stone and sealed inside a statue in the 15th century. He is inadvertently brought back to life in the present day and is hell bent on getting revenge for his 700 years of silent suffering. To stay undetected, the troll possesses the body of sexy local villager Vanessa Mayer (Eva Habermann) and sets his sights on opening a portal to the underworld which would unleash an army of trolls to help him take over the world. Only a bumbling scientist (Helmut Krauss), a nosy neighbor (Cecilia Pillado), and Vanessa's daughter (Desiree Altig) suspect that something is horribly wrong and try desperately to stop the evil troll from destroying everything and everyone in his path. Trolls World is directed by first-time filmmaker Eric Hordez, who also worked as visual effects supervisor on the film. The screenplay is written by Eric Hordez and Alexander König. The film is still seeking international distribution - stay tuned for updates. Anyone curious about it?