A Wonderful Video Tribute to the 'Importance of Cinema in Our Lives'

"One simple question. A world of emotions." While everyone waits patiently at home all over the world for movie theaters to reopen, Lost in Film has put together a video tribute to the importance of cinema. They reached out to various cinephiles across the world and asked them to answer this simple question: "Why do you love cinema?" They then edited a video together featuring footage from various films and the answers they received, highlighting different perspectives and points of view about the importance of cinema in our lives. The result is something that will certainly make you emotional, and remind you why you love movies and keep watching them. That's why you read this site anyway, right? I always love watching these rousing video tributes to the magic of movies & the power of visual storytelling, and this one is especially wonderful.

This video essay was originally posted by @LostInFilm. The short description from Vimeo: "'Why do you love cinema?' is a visual project exploring the importance of cinema in our lives." The video was made and edited by Ignacio Montalvo for the online movie magazine Lost In Film - you can follow him on Twitter @ignmontalvo. He has also made video mashups about "Faces of Cinema" and "All Movies Are Connected" and the use of "Color in Movies". Making this video, he explains : "my initial idea was to collect all responses by writing them in a personal blog. But, as I started to get more replies, it occurred to me to do something more ambitious and attractive: ask everyone who replied to that tweet to send a voice message accompanied by a scene or moment from their favorite film." For a list of the films featured, check the credits. Thoughts?