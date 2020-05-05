Aaron Abrams is a Struggling, Talented Chef in Trailer for 'Nose to Tail'

"Can we just get through his evening without any more mishaps. Please?!" 1091 Media has debuted an official trailer for an indie drama titled Nose to Tail, another film about the challenging life of being a chef and opening a restaurant. This originally premiered at the Whistler Film Festival in 2018, but also went on to play at the Santa Barbara, Buffalo, DTLA, Sudbury, and Napa Valley Film Festivals throughout last year. Aaron Abrams stars as Daniel, "a talented but abrasive chef struggling mightily with his personal demons and the relentless pressures of running a high-end restaurant." The film takes place over the course of one day, during which Daniel faces several exhausting challenges all the while still trying to serve excellent food without compromising. Co-starring Lara Jean Chorostecki. This looks a bit campy, with so much drama and so many emotions, but nonetheless it's always nice to see films about chefs who love to cook great food.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jesse Zigelstein's Nose to Tail, direct from YouTube:

Daniel (Aaron Abrams) is a talented but abrasive chef struggling mightily with his personal demons and the relentless pressures of running a high-end restaurant. Formerly a fashionable and successful mainstay of the culinary scene, his ambitious bistro is now on the verge of collapse unless he can deliver a brilliant tasting-menu dinner to impress a potential investor and head off the impending crisis. But his driven and uncompromising style – fueled in equal parts by ego, alcohol and painkillers – devolves frequently into disagreeable and even borderline abusive behavior, sparking conflict wherever he goes and threatening to destroy his already fragile bonds with trusted colleagues and intimates alike. As the obstacles pile up over the course of one increasingly frantic day and night, Daniel faces a rash of private trials and professional tribulations in a desperate bid to beat the odds and save the business he's sacrificed virtually everything in his life to build. Nose to Tail is both written and directed by Canadian Jewish filmmaker Jesse Zigelstein, making his first feature film. This premiered at the 2018 Whistler Film Festival, and at the Santa Barbara Film Festival last year. 1091 will send Zigelstein's Nose to Tail direct-to-VOD sometime this summer. Tasty?