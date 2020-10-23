Aaron Eckhart is a Private Investigator Gone Mad in 'Wander' Trailer

"We're pinning down the truth." Saban Films has unveiled a trailer for a small town mystery thriller titled Wander, from filmmaker April Mullen. This just premiered at the Deauville Film Festival in France, but that's the only place it has screened. Aaron Eckhart stars as a mentally unstable private detective hired to investigate a suspicious death in the small town of Wander. He soon believes the murder may be linked to the death of his daughter and a "conspiracy cover up". From the looks of it, there may be some truth to this but not everything is what it seems. The film also stars Raymond Cruz, Katheryn Winnick, Heather Graham, Brendan Fehr, Nicole Steinwedell, with Tommy Lee Jones. This looks like so many other dusty small town crime thrillers, but at least Eckhart has a grizzled, unhinged character to dig into this time.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for April Mullen's Wander, direct from Fandango's YouTube:

After getting hired to probe a suspicious death in the small town of Wander, a mentally unstable private investigator named Arthur Bretnik (Aaron Eckhart) becomes convinced that the case is linked to the same "conspiracy cover up" that caused the death of his daughter. Wander is directed by Anishinaabe Algonquin actress / filmmaker April Mullen, director of the films GravyTrain, Dead Before Dawn 3D, 88, Farhope Tower, Below Her Mouth, and Badsville previously. The screenplay is written by Tim Doiron. This recently premiered the Deauville Film Festival in France this fall. Saban Films will release Mullen's Wander in select US theaters + on VOD starting December 4th later this year. Anyone interested in this one? Look any good?