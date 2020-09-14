Abel Ferrara's Documentary About 'The Projectionist' Official Trailer

"Abel, I'm not a politician. I'm a survivor." Kino Lorber has unveiled the trailer for The Projectionist, a documentary from filmmaker Abel Ferrara. This originally premiered at last year's Tribeca Film Festival, and also stopped by the Torino Film Festival in Italy. The film director converses with the proprietor of a Cinema complex in Queens about the 1970s era of film making and exhibition in New York City, when things were edgier and sleazier than they are in today's cleaned up scene. The Projectionist is a profile of theater operator Nicolas "Nick" Nicolaou, who moved from Cyprus to NYC, and began working as a teenager in small neighborhood movie theaters around Manhattan, defying gentrification, changing viewing habits and corporate dominance in the 1980s, only to emerge decades later as one of New York City's last independent theater owners. This looks more like an intriguing conversation than a real story about being a projectionist.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Abel Ferrara's doc The Projectionist, direct from KL's YouTube:

This portrait of theater operator Nicolas "Nick" Nicolaou moves from 1970s Times Square adult film houses through decades of city regulation, chain takeovers, and cultural shifts, charting a charming odyssey through the history of film exhibition and New York City. Abel Ferrara traces the life and work of friend and fellow cinephile Nick Nicolaou, a Cypriot immigrant who began working as a teenager in small neighborhood movie theaters around Manhattan, defying gentrification, changing viewing habits and corporate dominance in the 1980s, only to emerge decades later as one of New York's last independent theater owners. A moving tribute to friendship, tenacity and the love of cinema, The Projectionist is also a timely paean to what going to the movies is all about. The Projectionist is directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Abel Ferrara, director of many films, and many docs including Chelsea on the Rocks, Napoli Napoli Napoli, Alive in France, and Piazza Vittorio previously, plus Sportin' Life this year. Kino Lorber will release Ferrara's The Projectionist in select theaters starting October 2nd this fall. Who wants to watch?