2020 Academy Awards Winners - Live Updates Throughout the Night

Read on for a complete list of #Oscars2020 nominees & winners. Let us know what you think of the results!

This will be updated throughout the night to reflect the winners as revealed. Additionally, I might be adding a small bit of personal commentary beneath each category. Winners are highlighted in BOLD below.

PICTURE:

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

DIRECTOR:

Martin Scorsese - The Irishman

Todd Phillips - Joker

Sam Mendes - 1917

Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho - Parasite

ACTOR:

Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

ACTRESS:

Cynthia Erivo - Harriet

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan - Little Women

Charlize Theron - Bombshell

Renée Zellweger - Judy

SUPPORTING ACTOR:

Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Joe Pesci - The Irishman

Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Thoughts: Fantastic!! Pitt gets a well deserved win for this, and gave a heartfelt speech. Off to a good start.

SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell

Laura Dern - Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh - Little Women

Margot Robbie - Bombshell

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:

Knives Out - Rian Johnson

Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach

1917 - Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino

Parasite - Bong Joon-ho & Jin Won Han

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:

The Irishman - Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit - Taika Waititi

Joker - Todd Phillips & Scott Silver

Little Women - Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes - Anthony McCarten

ANIMATED FEATURE:

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Thoughts: Another win for Pixar! I think it's good, though I'm still partial to I Lost My Body a bit more.

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE:

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Les Misérables (France)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)

CINEMATOGRAPHY:

The Irishman - Rodrigo Prieto

Joker - Lawrence Sher

The Lighthouse - Jarin Blaschke

1917 - Roger Deakins

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Robert Richardson

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE:

American Factory - Steven Bognar & Julia Reichert

The Cave - Feras Fayyad

The Edge of Democracy - Petra Costa

For Sama - Waad al-Kateab & Edward Watts

Honeyland - Tamara Kotevska & Ljubomir Stefanov

DOCUMENTARY SHORT:

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

ANIMATED SHORT:

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Thoughts: Wow! Yes!! Go Matthew A. Cherry, a big win here! Of course this won but it really is wonderful.

LIVE-ACTION SHORT:

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors' Window

Saria

A Sister

VISUAL EFFECTS:

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

PRODUCTION DESIGN:

The Irishman - PD: Bob Shaw / Set: Regina Graves

Jojo Rabbit - PD: Ra Vincent / Set: Nora Sopková

1917 - PD: Dennis Gassner / Set: Lee Sandales

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - PD: Barbara Ling / Set: Nancy Haigh

Parasite - PD: Lee Ha Jun / Set: Cho Won Woo

COSTUME DESIGN:

The Irishman - Sandy Powell & Christopher Peterson

Jojo Rabbit - Mayes C. Rubeo

Joker - Mark Bridges

Little Women - Jacqueline Durran

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Arianne Phillips

MAKE-UP & HAIR:

Bombshell - Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan, Vivian Baker

Joker - Nicki Ledermann & Kay Georgiou

Judy - Jeremy Woodhead

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil - Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten, David White

1917 - Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis, Rebecca Cole

FILM EDITING:

Ford v Ferrari - Michael McCusker & Andrew Buckland

The Irishman - Thelma Schoonmaker

Jojo Rabbit - Tom Eagles

Joker - Jeff Groth

Parasite - Yang Jinmo

SOUND MIXING:

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

SOUND EDITING:

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

ORIGINAL SCORE:

Joker - Hildur Guðnadóttir

Little Women - Alexandre Desplat

Marriage Story - Randy Newman

1917 - Thomas Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - John Williams

ORIGINAL SONG:

"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" - Toy Story 4

"I'm Gonna Love Me Again" - Rocketman

"I'm Standing With You" - Breakthrough

"Into The Unknown" - Frozen II

"Stand Up" - Harriet

Chime in below after reviewing the list of 2020 Oscars winners updated throughout the night and let us know if you're satisfied with this year's results, plus what your thoughts are on the Oscar ceremony going host-less again this year - same as last year. Maybe it's better off? Plus, of course, a big congratulations to all of this year's winners and all the nominees, too! Thoughts on the 92nd Academy Awards winners?