2020 Academy Awards Winners - Live Updates Throughout the Night
by Alex Billington
February 9, 2020
The 92nd Academy Awards are upon us and it's time to watch the show and discover the winners of the most prestigious award in Hollywood. The Oscar ceremony is being broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood with no host this year - the same as last year, too. There are nine Best Picture nominees, and I'm very excited to finally find out who wins - perhaps there will be a few surprises, a few upsets, but most of all I really hope Bong Joon-ho's Parasite sweeps everything. Let it win the night!! It has been a very interesting awards season, shorter than previous years, but still with the usual set of controversies and complaints. Now it's time to find out who is taking home all the Oscars, and who isn't, at the Academy Awards. The full list of nominees below will be updated with winners marked once announced live tonight - refresh for updates.
This will be updated throughout the night to reflect the winners as revealed. Additionally, I might be adding a small bit of personal commentary beneath each category. Winners are highlighted in BOLD below.
PICTURE:
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
DIRECTOR:
Martin Scorsese - The Irishman
Todd Phillips - Joker
Sam Mendes - 1917
Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho - Parasite
ACTOR:
Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver - Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes
ACTRESS:
Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
Charlize Theron - Bombshell
Renée Zellweger - Judy
SUPPORTING ACTOR:
Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
Al Pacino - The Irishman
Joe Pesci - The Irishman
Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Thoughts: Fantastic!! Pitt gets a well deserved win for this, and gave a heartfelt speech. Off to a good start.
SUPPORTING ACTRESS:
Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell
Laura Dern - Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh - Little Women
Margot Robbie - Bombshell
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:
Knives Out - Rian Johnson
Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach
1917 - Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino
Parasite - Bong Joon-ho & Jin Won Han
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:
The Irishman - Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit - Taika Waititi
Joker - Todd Phillips & Scott Silver
Little Women - Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes - Anthony McCarten
ANIMATED FEATURE:
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Thoughts: Another win for Pixar! I think it's good, though I'm still partial to I Lost My Body a bit more.
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE:
Corpus Christi (Poland)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Les Misérables (France)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
Parasite (South Korea)
CINEMATOGRAPHY:
The Irishman - Rodrigo Prieto
Joker - Lawrence Sher
The Lighthouse - Jarin Blaschke
1917 - Roger Deakins
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Robert Richardson
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE:
American Factory - Steven Bognar & Julia Reichert
The Cave - Feras Fayyad
The Edge of Democracy - Petra Costa
For Sama - Waad al-Kateab & Edward Watts
Honeyland - Tamara Kotevska & Ljubomir Stefanov
DOCUMENTARY SHORT:
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
ANIMATED SHORT:
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Thoughts: Wow! Yes!! Go Matthew A. Cherry, a big win here! Of course this won but it really is wonderful.
LIVE-ACTION SHORT:
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors' Window
Saria
A Sister
VISUAL EFFECTS:
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
PRODUCTION DESIGN:
The Irishman - PD: Bob Shaw / Set: Regina Graves
Jojo Rabbit - PD: Ra Vincent / Set: Nora Sopková
1917 - PD: Dennis Gassner / Set: Lee Sandales
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - PD: Barbara Ling / Set: Nancy Haigh
Parasite - PD: Lee Ha Jun / Set: Cho Won Woo
COSTUME DESIGN:
The Irishman - Sandy Powell & Christopher Peterson
Jojo Rabbit - Mayes C. Rubeo
Joker - Mark Bridges
Little Women - Jacqueline Durran
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Arianne Phillips
MAKE-UP & HAIR:
Bombshell - Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan, Vivian Baker
Joker - Nicki Ledermann & Kay Georgiou
Judy - Jeremy Woodhead
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil - Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten, David White
1917 - Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis, Rebecca Cole
FILM EDITING:
Ford v Ferrari - Michael McCusker & Andrew Buckland
The Irishman - Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit - Tom Eagles
Joker - Jeff Groth
Parasite - Yang Jinmo
SOUND MIXING:
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
SOUND EDITING:
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
ORIGINAL SCORE:
Joker - Hildur Guðnadóttir
Little Women - Alexandre Desplat
Marriage Story - Randy Newman
1917 - Thomas Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - John Williams
ORIGINAL SONG:
"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" - Toy Story 4
"I'm Gonna Love Me Again" - Rocketman
"I'm Standing With You" - Breakthrough
"Into The Unknown" - Frozen II
"Stand Up" - Harriet
Chime in below after reviewing the list of 2020 Oscars winners updated throughout the night and let us know if you're satisfied with this year's results, plus what your thoughts are on the Oscar ceremony going host-less again this year - same as last year. Maybe it's better off? Plus, of course, a big congratulations to all of this year's winners and all the nominees, too! Thoughts on the 92nd Academy Awards winners?
