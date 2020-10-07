Acclaimed Romanian Doc About Journalism 'Collective' Official Trailer

"The story is so mind-blowing, I am afraid we'll look crazy." Magnolia Pics has released an official trailer for an award-winning, acclaimed documentary film titled Collective, from Romanian filmmaker Alexander Nanau. This originally premiered at last year's Venice Film Festival, and went on to win awards at numerous other film festivals throughout last year and this year. Director Alexander Nanau follows a crack team of investigators at the Romanian newspaper Gazeta Sporturilor as they try to uncover a vast health-care fraud that enriched moguls and politicians and led to the deaths of innocent citizens. The film stars by telling the story of a terrifying fire at Bucharest's Colectiv club, which killed 27 people. But as more started to die from injuries, and they look into what else is going on. This looks like a horrifying story, as well as an invigorating film about the power of journalism, and the power of telling the truth no matter how scary it is. A must see.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Alexander Nanau's doc Collective, direct from YouTube:

In 2015, a fire at Bucharest's Colectiv club leaves 27 dead and 180 injured. Soon, more burn victims begin dying in hospitals from wounds that were not life-threatening. Then a doctor blows the whistle to a team of investigative journalists. One revelation leads to another as the journalists start to uncover vast health care fraud. When a new health minister is appointed, he immediately offers unprecedented access to his efforts to reform the corrupt system but also to the obstacles he faces. Following journalists, whistle-blowers, burn victims, and government officials, Collective is an uncompromising look at the impact of investigative journalism at its best. Collective, also known as just Colectiv in Romanian, is directed by Romanian cinematographer / filmmaker Alexander Nanau, director of doc films Peter Zadek inszeniert Peer Gynt, The World According to Ion B, and Toto and His Sisters previously. This first premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year, and played at the Sundance Film Festival this year. Magnolia Pics will release Collective in select theaters + on VOD starting November 20th this fall. Stop by the film's official website.