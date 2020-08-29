OBITUARIES

Actor Chadwick Boseman Has Died from Colon Cancer at 43 Years Old

by
August 29, 2020
Source: Variety

Chadwick Boseman

Very sad news to report. American actor Chadwick Boseman has died after a years long battle with colon cancer. The news was officially announced on Boseman's Twitter, stating that "he died in his home, with his wife and family by his side." He was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016 and has been fighting it ever since then, still making movies all the time anyway. Boseman is most well known for starring in Black Panther as T'Challa, and the subsequent Marvel movies. But he also played Jackie Robinson in 42, James Brown in Get on Up, and Thurgood Marshall in Marshall. And most recently he was in Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods and Brian Kirk's 21 Bridges. "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy." F*!k cancer.

Many celebrities are posting emotional tributes and heartfelt messages - Angela Bassett wrote about him on her Instagram. What a sad day. Such a terribly tragic loss. He's a fighter, and a hero, forever. Rest in Peace.

