Adam Brody & Sophie Nélisse in Official Trailer for 'The Kid Detective'

"Someone's following us." "This isn't safe." Sony Pictures has released an official trailer for an indie dark comedy titled The Kid Detective, marking the feature debut of Canadian filmmaker Evan Morgan. A once-celebrated kid detective, now 32, continues to solve the same trivial mysteries between hangovers and bout of self-pity. Until a naïve client brings him his first "adult" case - to figure out who brutally murdered her boyfriend. This just premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, and is out in theaters already later this week. Adam Brody stars as Abe, with Sophie Nélisse, Tzi Ma, Wendy Crewson, and Sarah Sutherland. This reminds me a bit of Derrick Comedy's Mystery Team film from over a decade ago, also about some "kid detectives" who get in over-their-heads. I just hope this is funnier than the trailer? Because it's a bit bland.

Here's the first official trailer for Evan Morgan's The Kid Detective, direct from Sony's YouTube:

A once-celebrated kid detective named Abe Applebaum (Adam Brody), now 32, continues to solve the same trivial mysteries between hangovers and bouts of self-pity. Until a naive client brings him his first 'adult' case, to find out who brutally murdered her boyfriend. The Kid Detective is both written and directed by Canadian writer / filmmaker Evan Morgan, making his feature directorial debut with this project after a few other short films previously. Produced by Jonathan Bronfman and William Woods. This just premiered at the Toronto Film Festival this year. Sony Pictures will release Morgan's The Kid Detective in US theaters starting October 16th this month. No additional VOD debut date is set yet. Who's interested in watching?