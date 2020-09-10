Adam Sandler Saves Halloween in Trailer for Comedy 'Hubie Halloween'

"There's something off… in this town!" Netflix has unveiled the first official trailer for Hubie Halloween, the new Adam Sandler comedy on Netflix streaming in October (just in time for Halloween). Despite his devotion to his hometown of Salem, MA (and its Halloween celebration), Hubie Dubois (played of course by Adam Sandler) is a figure of mockery for kids and adults alike. But this year, something is going bump in the night, and it's up to Hubie to save Halloween. He must convince the townsfolk that the monsters are real, and only he can stop them. A hilarious family film about an unlikely hero with an all-star cast including Kevin James, Rob Schneider, June Squibb, Kenan Thompson, Shaquille O’Neal, Michael Chiklis, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Noah Schnapp, Steve Buscemi, and Maya Rudolph; produced by Happy Madison. This actually looks kind of fun, not as bad as it sounds, which is an odd relief. Check it out.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Steven Brill's Hubie Halloween, from Netflix's YouTube:

Hubie Dubois (Adam Sandler) thanklessly spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his town, Salem, celebrate safely and play by the rules. But this year, an escaped criminal and a mysterious new neighbor have Hubie on high alert. When people start disappearing, it’s up to Hubie to convince the police (Kevin James, Kenan Thompson) and townsfolk that the monsters are real, and only he can stop them. Hubie Halloween is directed by American actor / filmmaker Steven Brill, director of the comedy films Heavyweights, Little Nicky, Mr. Deeds, Without a Paddle, Drillbit Taylor, Walk of Shame, The Do-Over, and Sandy Wexler previously. The screenplay is by Tim Herlihy and Adam Sandler. Netflix will release Sandler & Brill's Hubie Halloween streaming exclusively starting October 7th this fall. Who's interested?