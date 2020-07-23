Add Another Year: Cameron's 'Avatar 2' is Delayed Again Until 2022

What a bummer. Yet another delay. Disney, which now owns the company formerly known as 20th Century Fox, has officially announced updated release dates for James Cameron's Avatar sequels that have been in the works for a decade already. We have been playing this game for so many years before. Avatar 2, the highly anticipated sequel to Avatar (originally released in 2009), was initially scheduled for December of 2016. Every year, or every other year, Cameron re-appears and announces that they aren't quite ready and it gets delayed another few years. First they moved it into 2017, then until 2020, then until 2021, where it has been for a while. They officially started filming last year and have been deep into production ever since, with hopes that maybe they'll make that 2021 date. But with the pandemic screwing up everyone's schedules, that won't be the case – Avatar 2 has been rescheduled to open December 16th, 2022 instead. It's what it is.

Here is the official letter / statement from James Cameron released on social media about the 2022 delay:

A message from James Cameron. Irayo, Na'vi Nation. Stay safe. 💙 pic.twitter.com/Uwi2J6xF4k — Avatar (@officialavatar) July 23, 2020

So there you go. This pandemic is messing up everything. Another year of waiting until we all get to go back to Pandora. Disney also officially announced updates to the complete line-up of Avatar sequels - each one pushed back another year. And the next round of Star Wars movies have also been delayed by a year (now set for December 2023, 2025, 2027). Following James Cameron's Avatar 2 in December of 2022, Avatar 3 will open December 20th, 2024, then Avatar 4 will open December 18th, 2026, and finally Avatar 5 will open December 22nd, 2028. That's so far away from now I don't even want to think about it. This is either going to be one epic, incredible, unforgettable sci-fi saga, or one epic disaster. I am still hopeful and I am still excited, and I think it will be worth the wait. It's just annoying to wait and then deal with delays over and over and over again. But at least it means they're not rushing this, and Cameron is taking his time to make sure it's just right. As always, we'll keep everyone updated on any more delays + schedule changes.