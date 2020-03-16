Addy Miller & Elizabeth Birkner in First Trailer for Horror 'Behind You'

"Mirror, mirror, open wide…" Vertical Ent. has debuted the first official trailer for an indie horror thriller titled Behind You, marking the directorial debut of first-time filmmakers Andrew Mecham and Matthew Whedon. Two young sisters, sent to live with their estranged aunt, find that all the mirrors in her house are covered or hidden. When one of the sisters comes across a creepy mirror in the basement, she unknowingly releases a malicious demon that had haunted her mother and aunt years ago. The horror film stars Addy Miller, Elizabeth Birkner, Philip Brodie, Aimee-Lynn Chadwick, and Jan Broberg as the creepy aunt. This reminds me a bit of the horror films James Wan was making years ago (Dead Silence, Insidious) though it doesn't seem to reinvent the wheel, only offer more of the usual supernatural scares. Check it out.

Here's the first official trailer (+ promo poster) for Mecham & Whedon's Behind You, from YouTube:

Two young sisters, sent to live with their estranged Aunt, find that all the mirrors in her house are covered or hidden. When one of the sisters happens upon a mirror in the basement, she unknowingly releases a malicious demon that had haunted her mother and aunt years ago. Behind You is both written & directed by indie filmmakers Andrew Mecham & Matthew Whedon, both making their feature directorial debut with this after working in other various production roles previously. Produced by Larissa Beck and Jesse Ranney. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Vertical will release Mecham & Whedon's Behind You in select US theaters sometime later in 2020. Stay tuned for more info. Interested?