Air Force Romance in First Trailer for 'Operation Christmas Drop' Film

"Just give me 24 hours to show you what we do here." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for an odd romantic comedy titled Operation Christmas Drop, from Canadian TV director Martin Wood. While gathering evidence as a congressional aide to support closing a tropical U.S. Air Force base, a by-the-book congressional aide warms to its big-hearted captain. The pilot's pet project — Operation: Christmas Drop, a genuine, decades-old tradition where gifts and supplies are parachuted to residents of remote neighboring islands — has lawmakers wondering if his unit has too much spare energy. But of course - surprise! It's not such a bad thing after all. This stars Kat Graham, Alexander Ludwig, Aaron Douglas, and Virginia Madsen. It looks so extremely cheesy it's hard to watch, and it really looks like the Pentagon's propaganda department wrote the script. It's sweet, sure, but so obvious and expected, we all know how it's going to end.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Martin Wood's Operation Christmas Drop, from YouTube:

Chasing a promotion, congressional aide Erica Miller forgoes family Christmas to travel across the Pacific at her boss’s behest. Upon landing at a beachside Air Force base, she clashes with her guide, Captain Andrew Jantz, who knows her assignment is finding reasons to defund the facility. The pilot's pet project — Operation: Christmas Drop, a genuine, decades-old tradition where gifts and supplies are parachuted to residents of remote neighboring islands — has lawmakers wondering if his unit has too much spare energy. Despite their initial opposing goals, Erica softens once she experiences the customs and communal spirit of Andrew's adopted home. Operation Christmas Drop is directed by Canadian TV filmmaker Martin Wood, director of the films Teenage Space Vampires and The Incredible Elephant previously, but mostly working in TV for years ("When Calls the Heart" most recently). The screenplay is written by Gregg Rossen and Brian Sawyer. Netflix releases Operation Christmas Drop streaming starting November 5th this fall.