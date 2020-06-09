Alex Essoe & Precious Chong in Horror Comedy 'Homewrecker' Trailer

"I get it. Why would you want to hang out with a weirdo, like me?" Uncork'd Entertainment has unveiled the first official red band trailer for a brutal horror comedy titled Homewrecker, with a nod to Bloody-Disgusting for dropping this. The film premiered at Fantasia last year, and also played at Fantastic Fest and the Toronto After Dark Film Festival in the fall. Loneliness turns violent when a young interior designer makes a dangerous new friend. It quickly becomes clear that Linda has something far more sinister on her mind than throw pillows. Starring Alex Essoe and Precious Chong as the two women, both of whom also co-wrote the script, along with Anthony Matthews and Kris Siddiqi. This reminds me a bit of the fight comedy Catfight, also about two women battling each other. Might be a fun one to watch with some friends.

Here's the official red band trailer (+ poster) for Zach Gayne's Homewrecker, direct from B-D's YouTube:

Michelle (Alex Essoe) is an interior designer and newlywed. Linda (Precious Chong) lives alone and fills her days with painting and exercise classes. Seeking a new friend, Linda coerces the reserved, deferential Michelle into visiting her home for a spontaneous interior design consultation. Once inside, it quickly becomes clear that Linda has something far more sinister on her mind than throw pillows. Homewrecker is directed by Canadian filmmaker Zach Gayne, making his feature directorial debut with this (and the film States), after a few short films and other projects previously. The screenplay is written by Precious Chong, Alex Essoe, and Zach Gayne. This originally premiered at the Fantasia Film Festival last year. Uncork'd will release Gayne's Homewrecker direct-to-DVD / VOD starting on July 7th this summer. How does that look?