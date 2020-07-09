Alexandra Daddario in Teaser Trailer for 'Lost Girls & Love Hotels' Film

"Sadness is a hair away from melancholy…" Astrakan Film has released the first teaser trailer for an indie drama titled Lost Girls & Love Hotels, the latest from Swedish filmmaker William Olsson (An American Affair). Set in Tokyo and adapted from Catherine Hanrahan's novel, the film is about an American woman trying to forget her past drifting around dangerous nightlife. Alexandra Daddario stars as Margaret, co-starring with Takehiro Hira as a Yakuza gangster named Kazu, and a cast including Carice van Houten, Misuzu Kanno, and Kate Easton. It's described as "an intoxicating exploration of contemporary Tokyo's duality… [it's] a provocative journey inviting you to get lost within the darkest corridors of Japan in hopes of experiencing fleeting moments of beauty." This is just a teaser as the film is slated for release in September this year. Haven't heard of this before but looks good. Always down for films in Tokyo about the city's allure.

Here's the first teaser trailer for William Olsson's Lost Girls & Love Hotels, direct from Vimeo:

Lost Girls & Love Hotels tells the story of American English teacher Margaret (Alexandra Daddario) and her nightly pilgrimages through Tokyo’s glittering nightlife in an attempt to forget her painful past and discover new meaning in the arms of a mysterious Yakuza (Takehiro Hira) named Kazu. The provocative tale takes the viewer on a journey through the darkest alleyways of Japan, as their affair tears them apart and reshapes them across Tokyo’s landscape of dive bars, alleyways and three-hour love hotels. Lost Girls & Love Hotels is directed by Swedish producer / filmmaker William Olsson, director of the films An American Affair and Reliance previously. The screenplay is written by Catherine Hanrahan, adapted from her own book of the same name. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere. Astrakan Film will release Olsson's Lost Girls & Love Hotels in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 4th this year.