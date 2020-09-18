Alexandra Kotcheff in Trailer for Quirky Indie Comedy 'The Planters'

"She's very weird." 1091 Pics has released a trailer for an indie dark comedy titled The Planters, which first premiered at the Raindance Film Festival last year. This "film fest favorite" was entirely shot without a crew, made by and starring Cali natives Alexandra Kotcheff & Hannah Leder. Awkward telemarketer Martha Plant (Kotcheff) lives a lonely existence burying treasure and eating split pea soup. When she takes in a vagrant with multiple personalities (Leder), she discovers having three friends in one may be more than she can handle. The film's cast is rounded out by New York theater actor Phil Parolisi, and cinema veteran Pepe Serna in supporting roles. This kind of looks like Wes Anderson meets David Lynch, with even more awkwardness than both of them. This will probably end up as a cult classic beloved by a small group of fans.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Kotcheff & Leder's The Planters, direct from YouTube:

The Planters follows Martha Plant (Kotcheff), an awkward telemarketer who’s down and out -- sucking at her job and grieving her recently deceased parents. When she finds unlikely friendship in Sadie Mayflower (Leder), a bubbly vagrant with multiple personalities, Martha discovers having three friends in one may be more than she bargained for. The Planters is co-directed by American first-time filmmakers / actresses Alexandra Kotcheff and Hannah Leder, both of whom also co-wrote the screenplay and produced the film together, after making a few shorts. This first premiered at the Raindance Film Festival last year, and played at a few other festivals including AFI Fest. 1091 Pictures will release Kotcheff & Leder's The Planters in select theaters starting October 9th, then on VOD starting December 8th this fall. Anyone interested?