Alicia Silverstone in Trailer for Wedding Comedy 'Sister of the Groom'

"I want to live in the moment, and be free!" Saban Films has unveiled an official trailer for an indie wedding comedy titled Sister of the Groom, from filmmaker Amy Miller Gross. Everyone ready for this marriage mayhem? Liam is set to wed a younger French girl, Clemence, in the Hamptons. His sister, Audrey, and her husband, Ethan, drive to attend, yet Audrey's motives are likely to stop the wedding. Audrey and Clemence do not get along, as Clemence, a perfect gorgeous French woman, reminds Audrey of her own imperfections. Feelings of jealousy due to her own lost opportunities, uncertainty of herself, and 40 years of choices, could explode and scorch her new sister-in-law. Oh boy. Starring Alicia Silverstone, Tom Everett Scott, Jake Hoffman, and Mathilde Ollivier. This looks like the kind of goofy comedies Hollywood used to make, but doesn't make anymore, probably for the better. It seems to be trying way too hard to make everyone laugh.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Amy Miller Gross' Sister of the Groom, direct from YouTube:

Alicia Silverstone and Tom Everett Scott star in a destination wedding weekend gone off the rails. Audrey (Silverstone) struggles with turning 40 while meeting her new seemingly perfect sister-in-law. With every intention of breaking up the happy couple, Audrey and her loyal husband (Scott) throw the weekend into a tailspin of embarrassing series of mishaps that make this destination wedding truly unforgettable. Sister of the Groom is both written and directed by American filmmaker Amy Miller Gross, making her second feature film after writing & directing Accommodations previously. Produced by Amy Miller Gross, Andrew Carlberg, Tim Harms; executive produced by Alicia Silverstone. Saban Films will release Sister of the Groom in select US theaters + on VOD starting December 18th later this year. Anyone want to watch this one?