Alien Invasion Action Sci-Fi Indie Film 'Attack of the Unknown' Trailer

"The vampires from the sky. They're here for blood!" Gravitas Ventures has released an official trailer for an indie action thriller sci-fi alien invasion movie called Attack of the Unknown. Not only are there some gnarly aliens in this, but the group gets trapped inside of a building with no way to communicate to the outside and no idea what is really going on anyway. A SWAT team transporting a vicious crime syndicate boss must fight their way out of a county detention center during a catastrophic alien invasion. Attack of the Unknown stars Richard Grieco, Tara Reid, Robert LaSardo, Tania Fox, Jolene Andersen, and Douglas Tait. This looks exactly like the kind of random sci-fi B-movie you'd find in the back of a rental shop, and watch over & over until the tape wears out. Either you'll hate it or think it looks ridiculously fun.

Here's the official trailer (+ two posters) for Brandon Slagle's Attack of the Unknown, from YouTube:

A SWAT team transporting a vicious crime syndicate boss find themselves trapped inside of a county detention center as the world burns around them. They have no communication with the outside world and must band together to escape the bloodthirsty alien forces attacking them. Attack of the Unknown is directed by American actor / musician / filmmaker Brandon Slagle, director of many other genre films including The Dark Avengers, Subject 87, Area 51 Confidential, The Black Dahlia Haunting, Dead Sea, House of Manson, Escape from Ensenada, Crossbreed, and The Dawn previously. The screenplay is also written by Brandon Slagle, from a story by Michael Mahal and Sonny Mahal. Gravitas will release Slagle's Attack of the Unknown in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 28th this month. Who's interested?