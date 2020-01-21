Alison Brie in First Trailer for 'Horse Girl' Film Premiering at Sundance

"I know that it sounds crazy, okay? I know that it sounds really crazy but it just feels really real." Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for an indie drama titled Horse Girl, which is premiering at the Sundance Film Festival this month - then arriving on Netflix a few weeks later. Directed by Jeff Baena, Horse Girl is a darkly humorous psychological thriller about a woman's search for the truth, "however abstract it may be." Sarah, a rather awkward woman with a fondness for crafts, horses, and supernatural crime shows, finds her increasingly lucid dreams trickling into her waking life. Alison Brie stars, and co-wrote the script; the film was also executive produced by Jay & Mark Duplass. The cast also includes Debby Ryan, John Reynolds, Molly Shannon, John Ortiz, Paul Reiser, and Jay Duplass. Seems like a quirky, compelling little film.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jeff Baena's Horse Girl, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Sarah (Alison Brie), a socially isolated arts and crafts store employee, finds herself more content in the company of horses and supernatural crime shows than people. But when a series of strangely surreal dreams upend the simplicity of her waking life, Sarah struggles to distinguish her visions from reality. Horse Girl is directed by American indie filmmaker Jeff Baena, director of the films Life After Beth, Joshy, and The Little Hours previously; he also wrote the script for I Heart Huckabees. The screenplay is written by Jeff Baena and Alison Brie. Produced by Jeff Baena, Alison Brie, and Alana Carithers; executive produced by the Duplass Brothers. This is premiering at the Sundance Film Festival this year. Netflix will then release Baena's Horse Girl in select theaters + streaming starting on February 7th, 2020 next month. Intrigued?