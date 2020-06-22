Allison Marie Volk in Official Trailer for Comedy 'Deany Bean is Dead'

"Imagine how you would feel to squeeze the last breath out of their hollow body…" Global Releasing has unveiled the official trailer for an indie black comedy called Deany Bean is Dead, made by filmmaker Mikael Kreuzriegler. The "charmingly kooky" indie comedy stars Allison Marie Volk as Deanna, a "down-on-her-luck woman" who tries to win back her ex-boyfriend at his engagement party without revealing that her recently strangled boss is in the trunk of her car. Ouch. That is definitely crazy. The cast also includes Christopher Glenn Cannon, Sarah Sidak, Wendy Wilkins, and Paulina Bugembe. This is another crazy indie comedy about a person who's had it with crappy people around her. Might be fun? Or might not.

A down-on-her-luck woman (Allison Marie Volk) tries to win back her ex-boyfriend at his engagement party without revealing that her recently strangled boss is in the trunk of her car. Deany Bean is Dead is directed by Austrian filmmaker Mikael Kreuzriegler, director of the films The Gods of Garbage and Othello previously, as well as numerous other short films over the years. The screenplay is written by Allison Marie Volk, who stars in this film. It's also produced by Mikael Kreuzriegler and Allison Marie Volk. This originally premiered at the Dances With Films Festival back in 2018. Global Digital Releasing will release Kreuzriegler's Deany Bean is Dead direct-to-VOD starting on July 10th this summer. Anyone interested?