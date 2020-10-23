'Alt Space' Film Trailer - A Story of a Dissolving Sense of Reality Thriller

"How can someone live like this?" 1091 has released the official trailer for an indie psychological thriller titled Alt Space, marking the feature debut of filmmaker Cody Kussoy. This originally premiered at a film festival back in 2018, but is only now getting an official release this fall. Alt Space is a mystifying thriller that tells a contemporary story of what it's like to have a dissolving sense of reality. The story is told through the eyes of Julian and Liv, a young couple living in New York City. Starring Tony-Award winning producer and actor Alex Boniello, Shanley Caswell, and Micah Parker. This just looks like someone is obsessed with the way VR can mess with your mind, but there's not much else happening. It's all ideas, no substance.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Cody Kussoy's Alt Space, direct from 1091's YouTube:

A young New York City couple struggles to deal with a worsening case of agoraphobia and the heightened sense that their lives may not be what it seems. The truth dissolves into lies while the line between reality and imagination disappears. Alt Space is both written and directed by American filmmaker Cody Kussoy, making his feature directorial debut after a bunch of short films previously. Produced by Duan Mackenzie, Craig Nelson, and Adam Volerich. This premiered at the NYC Independent Film Festival in 2018, but hasn't played anywhere else. 1091 Pictures will release Kussoy's Alt Space direct-to-VOD starting December 1st.