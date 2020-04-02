Amber Anderson in Official Trailer for Gothic Horror Film 'Skin Walker'

"Too many things happened in this house in the past…" Cleopatra has debuted an official trailer for an indie gothic-esque horror film titled Skin Walker, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Christian Neuman (founder of Focusart) after numerous other short films previously. Amber Anderson stars as in this psychological thriller as Regine, a fragile young woman trying to build a new life – safer and happier than the one she had as a child. Escaping her trauma is not so easy however, and when her grandmother is brutally murdered, Regine must return to the village she once left and revisit the gruesome horrors of her past to protect herself and her family. The cast includes Udo Kier, Jefferson Hall, Sophie Mousel, Luc Feit, Luc Schiltz, Sarah Lamesch, and Bérangère McNeese. This starts out rather calm, but gets extra crazy by the end. So much going on! And nothing like Udo Kier smashing things to make a film even better.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Christian Neuman's Skin Walker, direct from YouTube:

Regine (Anderson), a psychologically fragile young woman, is hiding away in the city, far from the dark and forbidding countryside of her traumatic childhood. She's struggling to construct the loving family she never had, and to rise above the events of the past: above all, the disastrous home birth of her brother Isaac, which led to her mother's insanity and Isaac's apparent death. But the city is tense and hostile, and contains its own threats. An abusive relationship with the controlling psychiatrist who's treating her mother is already blighting Regine's life when the brutal murder of her grandmother raises a crucial question: is Isaac still alive, and looking for revenge against a family which he feels has rejected him? Driven to heal the wounds of the past and to reunite her family by connecting with the brother she's never met, Regine must return to the site of her previous traumas and confront the true source of her family's guilt. It could make sense of her life - or throw it into unending chaos. Skin Walker is both written and directed by filmmaker Christian Neuman, making his feature directorial debut with this after a number of shorts previously; he also runs the production company Focusart based in Luxembourg. Cleopatra Ent. will release Neuman's Skin Walker direct-to-VOD starting on August 4th later this summer. Creeped out yet?