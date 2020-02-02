Amusing 'SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run' Super Bowl TV Spot

"The only thing missing is… Gary!!" Paramount has debuted their 30-second TV spot that's airing during the Super Bowl broadcast for The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, the latest epic live-action hybrid SpongeBob movie from Nickelodeon, arriving in theaters at the start of this summer. This is a follow-up to his other theatrically-released movies, most recently Sponge Out of Water from 2015, and the original SpongeBob movie back in 2004. SpongeBob and Patrick embark on a hilarious adventure to The Lost City of Atlantic City in order to #SaveGary in this sponge-tastic sequel. Featuring the voices of Tom Kenny as SpongeBob, Awkwafina, Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Douglas Lawrence, and Reggie Watts. I'm glad to see the Keanu Reeves in a tumbleweed appearance show up in this spot as well. A creative way to pack in tons of footage into 30 seconds of time. Dive right in.

Here's the Big Game Spot for Tim Hill's The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, from YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run here, to see more.

This Memorial Day weekend, SpongeBob SquarePants, his best friend Patrick Star and the rest of the gang from Bikini Bottom hit the big screen in the first-ever all CGI SpongeBob motion picture event. After SpongeBob’s beloved pet snail Gary is snail-napped, he and Patrick embark on an epic adventure to The Lost City of Atlantic City to bring Gary home. As they navigate the delights and dangers on this perilous and hilarious rescue mission, SpongeBob and his pals prove there’s nothing stronger than the power of friendship. The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run is directed by American animation filmmaker Tim Hill, one of the creators / developers of the "SpongeBob" TV show, and director of the films Muppets from Space, Max Keeble's Big Move, Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties, Alvin and the Chipmunks, and also Hop previously. The screenplay is also written by Tim Hill. Based on the series "SpongeBob SquarePants" created by Stephen Hillenburg. Produced by Steven J. Boyd & Ryan Harris. Paramount will release Hill's SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run in theaters everywhere starting May 20th, 2020 this summer. Who's into this?