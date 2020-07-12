'An Accidental Studio' Doc Trailer Telling the Story of HandMade Films

"For me to make films is my way to help other people." RLJE Films has unveiled the official trailer for a fascinating and wild cinema history documentary film called An Accidental Studio, telling the story of HandMade Films. The production company was formed by former Beatle George Harrison and business partner Denis O'Brien in 1978 to finance the Monty Python film Life of Brian. When the original financiers of Brian, EMI Films, pulled out of the project less than a week before filming was to commence, the creators had to find other financing. Harrison, a friend and fan of the Pythons, then mortgaged his home in order to finance the feature. Eric Idle of the Pythons later called it "the most anybody's ever paid for a cinema ticket in history". An Accidental Studio tells the complete story as "seen through the eyes of the filmmakers, key personnel, and the man who started it all: former Beatle George Harrison." This looks great! Worth a watch.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Jones & Leggatt & Timlett's An Accidental Studio, direct from YouTube:

An Accidental Studio charts the early years of HandMade Films seen through the eyes of the filmmakers, key personnel, and the man who started it all: former Beatle George Harrison. With unreleased archive interviews and footage with Harrison, exclusive interviews with Michael Palin, Terry Gilliam, Richard E. Grant, Neil Jordan, Ray Cooper and unseen interviews with Bob Hoskins, the film explores HandMade’s baptism by fire, the risk it took in producing uniquely crafted intelligent films and the stories that grew up around it. An Accidental Studio is co-directed by filmmakers Bill Jones (Anatomy of a Liar, Boom Bust Boom) & Kim Leggatt (producer making her directorial debut) & Ben Timlett (Anatomy of a Liar, Boom Bust Boom). This originally premiered at the BCN Film Fest in Barcelona last year. RLJE Films will release An Accidental Studio direct-to-DVD / VOD starting on July 28th this summer. For info, visit their website.