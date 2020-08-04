An Attempt to Save One Man's Legacy in 'The Blech Effect' Doc Trailer

"Where is that money today?" "My money's gone…" Virgil Films has released an official trailer for a very personal documentary titled The Blech Effect, a film profiling the former "King of Biotech" named David Blech. Made by editor-turned-filmmaker David Greenwald, the film spends time with David to tell his own rise and fall story, an attempt to save his legacy before it's too late. David Blech wanted to be remembered for creating an industry that saves millions of lives. Instead, he finds himself $11 million in debt, struggling to keep his family afloat and awaiting a possible jail sentence. Mental illness and addiction are the powerful nemeses that threaten to bring down the one-time biotech titan as he races to develop a potential cure for Alzheimer's Disease that could reverse his fortunes and rebuild his legacy. It's an odd trailer, but the poster is fantastic. What an evocative design, capturing that free-fall feeling of having money and then losing it all.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for David Greenwald's doc The Blech Effect, direct from YouTube:

David Blech wanted to be remembered for creating an industry that saves millions of lives. Instead, he finds himself $11 million dollars in debt, struggling to keep his family afloat and awaiting a possible jail sentence. Mental Illness and addiction are the powerful nemeses that threaten to bring down the one-time biotech titan as he races to develop a potential cure for Alzheimer's Disease that could reverse his fortunes and rebuild his legacy. The Blech Effect is directed by editor-turned-filmmaker David Greenwald, making his feature directorial debut after one other short film previously. He also worked as editor on the movies Sidewalks of New York and Ash Wednesday. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Virgil Films will release Greenwald's The Blech Effect direct-to-VOD starting on August 25th.