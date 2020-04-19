An Imaginary Friend Terrorizes a Family in Trailer for 'Z' Horror Film

"He saw you, too…" Shudder has released an official trailer for an indie horror thriller titled simply Z, the latest from director Brandon Christensen (of 2017's Still/Born previously). This originally premiered at the Overlook Film Festival last year, and is debuting to watch on Shudder this May. A family find themselves terrorized by their eight-year-old son's imaginary (or not?) friend that he calls "Z". Another tale of "parental terror" from the filmmaker behind Still/Born. The film stars Keegan Connor Tracy, Jett Klyne, Sean Rogerson, Sara Canning, and Stephen McHattie. It doesn't particularly seem like anything we haven't seen before, but the creepy monster reveal is a bit jolting. Horror fans definitely don't want to miss this one.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Brandon Christensen's Z movie, direct from YouTube:

A couple is shaken to the core when their 8-year-old son begins hanging out with a creepy and ominous imaginary friend. Z is directed by American filmmaker Brandon Christensen, his second feature film after making Still/Born previously, as well as numerous shorts and other commercial work. The screenplay is by Christensen and Colin Minihan. Produced by Chris Ball, Brandon Christensen, Kurtis David Harder, and Colin Minihan. This originally premiered at the Overlook Film Festival last year. Shudder will release Christensen's Z horror film streaming exclusively starting May 7th this year. Scary or not? Want to watch?