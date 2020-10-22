An Intimate Look at Audrey Hepburn's Life in Trailer for 'Audrey' Doc

"Out of nowhere, this star was born…" Good Deed Ent. has released a trailer for Audrey, described as "the definitive feature documentary on Audrey Hepburn: Hollywood star, fashion icon and humanitarian." But she is more than what most people know. A hybrid of rare archive and intimate interviews including her son, Sean Hepburn Ferrer, Givenchy's former Artistic Director Clare Waight Keller, and Tiffany's Design Director emeritus John Loring, this film brings a truly extraordinary woman to life, who stands as testament to the power of love and forgiveness. The doc film not only examines her life in intimate detail, revealing the truth about who she really was and how she became beloved by the whole world, but also works in dynamic ballet sequences in honor of Audrey's love for ballet. Three dancers play Audrey in various stages of her life including Royal Ballet principal dancer, Francesca Hayward (Cats) who plays "Hollywood era Audrey" at the height of her fame, Alessandra Ferri who plays Audrey in her later years and the film also introduces Keira Moore as "Young Audrey". This film is a portrait of a conflicted human being. This looks ravishing.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Helena Coan's doc Audrey, direct from Trailblazers' YouTube:

Produced by the BAFTA-nominated team behind McQueen, Audrey provides an intimate look at one of fashion and Hollywood's biggest stars, this insightful documentary goes behind the lens revealing never-before-seen footage of her life and showcasing the woman behind the icon. Audrey Hepburn won her first Academy Award at the age of 24 and went on to become one of the world's greatest cultural icons: a once-in-a-generation beauty, and legendary star of Hollywood's Golden Age, whose style and pioneering collaboration with Hubert de Givenchy continues to inspire. But who was the real Audrey Hepburn? "The film provides intimate interviews with those who knew her best, woven around rare archival footage. However, we have taken it one step further and worked with multi award-winning choreographer, Wayne McGregor CBE, to create dance sequences inspired by Audrey's love of ballet, building a beguiling and emotionally affecting portrait of Audrey." Audrey is directed by filmmaker Helena Coan, director of the doc film Chasing Perfect previously, as well as one other short film. Produced by Nick Taussig & Annabel Wigoder. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Good Deed Ent. will release Coan's Audrey doc direct-to-DVD / VOD in December later this year. Who's interested in watching this?