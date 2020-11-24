An Investigation of the Truth in 'The Art of Political Murder' Doc Trailer

"Don't say nothing, you've seen nothing." HBO has unveiled the official trailer for a film titled The Art of Political Murder, an HBO Original documentary directed by doc producer / filmmaker Paul Taylor. The powerful doc film tells the story of the 1998 murder of Guatemalan human rights activist Bishop Juan Gerardi and how it stunned a country ravaged by decades of political violence. An investigation into the truth – based on Francisco Goldman's award-winning book of the same name and executive produced by Oscar winners George Clooney and Grant Heslov. Just two days after presenting a damning report blaming the atrocities of the civil war on the Guatemalan military, Bishop Gerardi was found dead in his home. The documentary highlights the team of young investigators who take on the case and begin to unearth a web of conspiracy and corruption, entangling the highest levels of government in their pursuit of the truth. Damn.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Paul Taylor's doc The Art of Political Murder, from YouTube:

"He represented justice in a country where there was no justice." Based on Francisco Goldman's award-winning book of the same name and executive produced by Oscar winners George Clooney and Grant Heslov, tells the story of the 1998 murder of Guatemalan human rights activist Bishop Juan Gerardi, which stunned a country ravaged by decades of political violence, and the fight for justice that ensued. The Art of Political Murder is directed by doc producer / filmmaker Paul Taylor, director of the doc film We Are Together (Thina Simunye) previously, and producer on a number of other docs. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. HBO will debut Taylor's The Art of Political Murder streaming exclusively on HBO Max starting December 16th this year. For more info, visit HBO's website.