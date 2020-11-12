An Iranian Couple Trapped in a US Hotel in Trailer for 'The Night' Film

"Did you hear that, too?" Mammoth Pictures has unveiled an official US trailer for an indie film titled The Night, made by Iranian filmmaker Kourosh Ahari. This originally premiered at the Santa Barbara Film Festival at the beginning of the year, and it screened at the Fajr, Sitges, Cinequest, and Nightstream Film Festivals. This unsettling horror is about an Iranian couple living in the US that becomes trapped inside a hotel when insidious events force them to face the secrets that have come between them. It becomes a night that never ends. Starring Shahab Hosseini, Leah Oganyan, Niousha Jafarian, George Maguire, and Gia Mora. This looks like it's inspired quite a bit by The Shining, playing on cultural differences and using the freakiness of a US hotel to seriously scare this couple. And it certainly does look freaky and unsettling.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Kourosh Ahari's The Night, direct from YouTube:

An Iranian couple living in the US become trapped inside a hotel when insidious events force them to face the secrets that have come between them, in a night that never ends. The Night, originally known as An Shab in Persian, is directed by Iranian producer / filmmaker Kourosh Ahari, director of the films The Yellow Wallpaper and Generations previously, as well as a few other shorts. The screenplay is also written by Kourosh Ahari with Milad Jarmooz, from a story by Milad Jarmooz. This first premiered at the Santa Barbara Film Festival earlier this year. Mammoth Pics will release Ahari's The Night in select US theaters + on VOD starting January 29th, 2021 next year. For more info, visit the film's official website. Interested?