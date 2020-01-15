Ana de Armas & Wagner Moura in First Trailer for 'Sergio' from Netflix

"This mission requires the very best." Netflix has debuted a trailer for Sergio, an indie drama premiering at the Sundance Film Festival this month. Inspired by a documentary also titled Sergio, the director of that doc makes his first narrative feature telling the story of a UN diplomat working in the world’s most unstable regions. The film is set in the chaotic aftermath of the US invasion of Iraq, where the life of top UN diplomat Sergio Vieira de Mello hangs in the balance during the most treacherous mission of his career. "Inspired by a true story, Sergio is a sweeping drama focused on a man pushed to his physical and emotional limits as he's forced to confront his own divisive choices about ambition, family, and his capacity to love." Starring Wagner Moura as Sergio, with Ana de Armas as his love interest, plus Garret Dillahunt, Clemens Schick, Will Dalton, Bradley Whitford, and Brían F. O'Byrne. This looks like a solid drama, with a dash of political commentary, but mostly a story about perseverance and the challenges of being a diplomat.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Greg Barker's Sergio, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Charismatic and complex, Sergio Vieira de Mello (Wagner Moura) has spent the majority of his storied career as a top UN diplomat working in the world’s most unstable regions, deftly navigating deals with presidents, revolutionaries, and war criminals for the sake of protecting the lives of ordinary people. But just as he readies himself for a simpler life with the woman he loves (Ana de Armas), Sergio takes one last assignment — in Baghdad, newly plunged into chaos following the US invasion. The assignment is meant to be brief, until a bomb blast causes the walls of the UN headquarters to come literally crashing down upon him, setting into motion a gripping life-or-death struggle. Sergio is directed by American filmmaker Greg Barker, making his narrative debut after directing numerous docs including Sergio, We Are the Giant, Legion of Brothers, The Final Year, and The Longest War previously. The screenplay is written by Craig Borten. Based on Barker's 2009 doc film Sergio. This is premiering at the Sundance Film Festival this year. Netflix will then release Barker's Sergio in select theaters + streaming starting April 17th this spring.