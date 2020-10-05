Andrea Riseborough & Karim Saleh in Egyptian Romance Film 'Luxor'

"I think one falls in love with a place and has to keep on coming back." Samuel Goldwyn has released an official trailer for Luxor, an earnest romance set in Egypt (specifically the ancient city of Luxor). This first premiered at last year's Sundance Film Festival, and finally gets a VOD release in the US this fall. Andrea Riseborough stars in this as Hana, who's seeking mental peace and physical respite after an overwhelming period spent working at a clinic in Ramtha. She finds solace in majestic Luxor, Egypt, where she lived in her 20s and dated a handsome archeologist, Sultan, who was also studying there. On this nostalgic solo trip, she lingers through memory-filled hotel lobbies and ancient sites as she begins to grapple with her grief and her emotions from the war—but when she runs into Sultan on a ferry crossing unexpectedly, the chemistry is undeniable. Karim Saleh plays Sultan, with a cast including Michael Landes, Shereen Reda, Ahmed Talaat, and Janie Aziz. This is a rather whimsical trailer, but it looks like a really good movie nonetheless.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Zeina Durra's Luxor, direct from SGF's YouTube:

When British aid worker Hana (Andrea Riseborough) returns to the ancient city of Luxor in Egypt, she comes across Sultan (Karim Saleh), a talented archeologist and former lover. As she wanders, haunted by the familiar place, she struggles to reconcile the choices of the past with the uncertainty of the present. Luxor is written and directed by talented filmmaker Zeina Durra, her second feature film after directing The Imperialists Are Still Alive! previously, plus a few shorts. Produced by Zeina Durra, Mohamed Hefzy, and Mamdouh Saba. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last year. Goldwyn Films will release Durra's Luxor direct-to-VOD starting on December 4th this fall. For more info, visit their official website.