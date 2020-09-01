Animated Netflix Series 'Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous' Full Trailer

"We thought it'd be fun… We thought we'd be safe… We didn't realize the HORROR waiting for us on the island." What a brutal cold opening ha. Netflix has released a full-length official trailer for the new animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, the spin-off CG animated Jurassic Park series debuting this fall. This is just another animated dinosaur show for kids, but it's tied into the Jurassic World movie series, so we can't help sharing the fresh footage anyway. (Especially since they're already in production on the next Jurassic World: Dominion movie.) Six teens attending an adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar must band together to survive when dinosaurs wreak havoc on the island. Animated by DreamWorks Animation Studios for Universal Pictures & Amblin. Featuring a diverse voice cast including Paul-Mikél Williams as Darius, Jenna Ortega as Brooklynn, Ryan Potter as Kenji, Raini Rodriguez as Sammy, Sean Giambrone as Ben, Kausar Mohammed as Yaz, Jameela Jamil as Roxie, Glen Powell as Dave. This seems like silly, cretaceous fun! The animation looks really, really rough - but the dinosaurs look good.

Here's the full-length trailer (+ poster) for Netflix's Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, from YouTube:

And here's the original teaser trailer for Netflix's Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, just to share it:

And there's a new "interactive website" for Camp Cretaceous has launched - see a quick video tour here:

Set against the timeline of the blockbuster film Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows a group of six teenagers trapped at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. When the events of the film unfold and dinosaurs are unleashed across the island, each kid realizes their very survival rests on the shoulders of themselves and their fellow campers. Unable to reach the outside world, our six teens will go from strangers to friends to family as they band together to survive the dinosaurs and uncover hidden secrets so deep they threaten the world itself. Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is an 8 episode CG animated series debuting on Netflix. It's created by Nick Jones Jr. Lead by showrunners Scott Kreamer (writer for "El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera", "Fanboy & Chum Chum", "Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness") and Aaron Hammersley (director on shows "Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness", "Star vs. the Forces of Evil"). Executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, Frank Marshall, Scott Kreamer, Aaron Hammersley and Lane Lueras. Presented by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, made at DreamWorks Animation Studios. Netflix will debut Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous streaming exclusively starting on September 18th this month. Who wants to watch this show?