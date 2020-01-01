Ann Dowd & Allison Tolman in Bowie-Wormhole 'Speed of Life' Trailer

"I think when David Bowie died, the universe broke." Giant Pics has debuted a trailer for the indie drama Speed of Life, the latest film from film critic ("Just Seen It") / filmmaker Liz Manashil. This premiered at the Nashville Film Festival, and will be available on VOD this month. The film centers around David Bowie's death in 2016, which causes a rift in time and space. It starts in 2016 with a couple, June and Edward, but Edward falls into a wormhole created by Bowie's passing. Then it jumps to 2040, when Edward suddenly reappears in her life after years of mourning his disappearance. Ann Dowd stars as the older June, with Allison Tolman playing her in 2016. The cast includes Ray Santiago, Jeff Perry, Vella Lovell, Sean Wright, and Christine Weatherup. A strange story for a film, but looks like it has a few good moments.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Liz Manashil's Speed of Life, direct from YouTube (via TMB):

In 2016, David Bowie's death creates a rift in time and space. June (Allison Tolman) and Edward (Ray Santiago) are in the midst of an argument when Edward falls into a wormhole created by Bowie's death, vanishing without a trace. In 2040, June (Ann Dowd) continues to mourn Edward while facing the new society's Orwellian dictates associated with her approaching 60th birthday. As June plans her escape, Edward suddenly reappears, not having aged a day. Confronted by both her past and future, the answer to June's dilemmas won't come easily. Speed of Life is both written and directed by American film critic turned filmmaker Liz Manashil, her second feature film following Bread and Butter previously. Produced by Nicolaas Bertelsen, Josh Compton, and Pardis Sullins. This premiered at the Nashville Film Festival last year. Speed of Life will be released direct-to-VOD starting on January 10th, 2020 this month. Interested?