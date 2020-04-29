Anna Camp Heads Home in Terminal Illness Film 'Here Awhile' Trailer

"This is really hard for me… and I need your support." 1091 Media has unveiled the official trailer for an indie drama titled Here Awhile, which is arriving on VOD in June after originally premiering last fall. The film stars actress Anna Camp as Anna, a terminally ill woman who returns to Oregon to reconnect with her estranged brother while simultaneously making the heart-wrenching choice to end her life – putting to use the unique "Death with Dignity Act" in Oregon. The cast includes Steven Strait as her brother, along with Joe Lo Truglio, Chloe Mason, Kristin Taylor, Reza Leal-Smartt, and Dana Millican. This isn't the first film about assisted suicide - there's Million Dollar Baby and The Sea Inside, along with Me Before You and the doc How to Die in Oregon. It's a tough topic to even talk about, not to mention make a film about, that always brings out intense emotions from everyone. This film looks like they handle it with compassion.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Tim True's Here Awhile, direct from 1091's YouTube:

Terminally ill Anna (Anna Camp) returns to Portland, Oregon after 15 years to reconnect with her long estranged younger brother Michael (Steven Strait). She reveals to Michael that she plans to end her life utilizing Oregon's unique Death with Dignity Act. Michael’s girlfriend, Shonda, and Michael’s brilliant, quirky neighbor, Gary (Joe Lo Truglio), and Anna's partner, Luisa, all understand and are supportive of her difficult, heart-wrenching decision. Here Awhile, with the working title Anna, is directed by American actor / filmmaker Tim True, making his directorial debut with this film. The screenplay is written by Csaba Mera and Tim True. This originally premiered at a film festival last fall. 1091 Media will release Tim True's Here Awhile direct-to-VOD starting on June 9th coming soon this summer. Who's interested in watching?