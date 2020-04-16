Anna Kendrick Befriends a Sex Doll in First Trailer for Quibi's 'Dummy'

"A friendship that makes you feel whole." Quibi has unveiled an official trailer for Dummy, another one of their "Movies in Chapters" offerings on the new streaming app. Originally written as a TV pilot, the project was then developed into a film script, and eventually chopped up into 10 minute segments for Quibi's app. An aspiring writer discovers her boyfriend has a sex doll. But instead of throwing it out, she befriends the doll (named Barbara) and the two take on the world together. Anna Kendrick stars, joined by Meredith Hagner as Barbara, and a cast including Donal Logue, Pedro Lopez, and Adam Shapiro. This doesn't look as bad as it sounds, thankfully, but it doesn't look that good either. Plus everyone is complaining about how bad it is to watch a movie in 10 minute segments on your phone. At least the humor isn't too immature.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Tricia Brock's Dummy, direct from Quibi's YouTube:

Dummy is a buddy comedy that follows the story of an aspiring writer Cody (Anna Kendrick) and her boyfriend's sex doll Barbara (Meredith Hagner). Barbara is an inanimate sex doll but the self-proclaimed feminist is spoiled, jealous and manipulative and will do whatever it takes to get her way. After she is discarded by her previous owner, she convinces Cody to take her home and help with her writer's block. Dummy is directed by American filmmaker Tricia Brock, director of the film Killer Diller previously, as well as lots of TV shows including episodes of "Into the Badlands" and "Weird City". The screenplay is by Cody Heller. It was originally written as a TV pilot, then turned into a film script, then split up into 10 min segments. Produced by David Grace. Quibi will debut Brock's Dummy streaming on April 20th this month.