Annabelle Dexter-Jones Fights to Survive in Trailer for 'Ravage' Horror

"They're watiing for you." Brainstorm Media has debuted the first trailer for an indie horror titled Ravage, which seems to be inspired by The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. This first premiered at the GenreBlast Film Festival last year and hit a number of other genre festivals including Screamfest, Horrible Imaginings, and Dead by Dawn. The last old growth forest on the Eastern Seaboard - a place far removed from civilization. Harper Sykes finds herself a witness to something she doesn't understand. Now they want to kill her. Will she become like them in order to survive? Or become something even worse? Starring Annabelle Dexter-Jones as a nature photographer who fights her way out of the woods when strange culprits capture her. The cast includes Bruce Dern, Eric Nelsen, Joshua Brady, and Robert Longstreet. This looks terrifying.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Teddy Grennan's Ravage, direct from B-D's YouTube:

In the film, Annabelle Dexter-Jones stars as a nature photographer who witnesses a violent crime while alone in the woods. After being captured by the culprits, she uses her survival skills to take them out one by one. Ravage, formerly known as Swing Low in development, is both written and directed by producer / filmmaker Teddy Grennan, making his feature directorial debut with this. Produced by Marsha Oglesby. This originally premiered at the GenreBlast Film Festival last ear, and also played at Screamfest and the Austin Film Festival. Brainstorm Media will release Grennan's Ravage in select theaters + on VOD starting August 21st later this summer. For more info, visit the film's official website. Who's interested in this one?