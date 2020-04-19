Annapurna Sriram in Official Trailer for Andrew Wonder's 'Feral' Film

"I'm figuring it out. It's okay… I got this." 1091 Media has unveiled an official trailer for an indie dramatic thriller titled Feral, marking the feature directorial debut of cinematographer Andrew Wonder. A homeless woman living in the tunnels below New York City, Yasmine who has been stuck there ever since her mother was deported, survives on her own terms in the days leading up to a blizzard. Based off real stories of living underground and working with former homeless individuals, the film is an experience that lets you look into Yasmine’s emotional reality, right into her eyes, as she struggles to carry on. Annapurna Sriram stars as Yasmine, with a small cast including Lori Bullock, Annie Henk, Doug Drucker, & Jonathan Rentler. This premiered at the Sarasota Film Festival last year, and also at the Red Rock Film Festival. Check it out.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Andrew Wonder's Feral, direct from 1091's YouTube:

An exploration of the invisibility and masks we put on to face the world, the story is told through the lens of a homeless woman, Yasmine (Annapurna Sriram), living in the tunnels beneath Manhattan's West Side. Surviving on her own terms she is reeling from the loss of her mother who was deported when she was 16 while trying to build a new image of life alone. Along the way, she meets a cast of characters and real New York personalities, each living their own form of loneliness. A lonely piano player who’s never played his music out loud, a mother who regrets the birth of her six-year-old, a lonely grandmother nostalgic for her salsa music past and the Mission who is there to help, but only if she’s willing to go with their rules. Feral is directed by cinematographer / filmmaker Andrew Wonder, a former camera operator now making his feature directorial debut after a few shorts and some docs previously. The screenplay is written by Priscilla Kavanaugh, Jason Mendez, and Andrew Wonder. This originally premiered at the Sarasota Film Festival last year. 1091 will release Wonder's Feral direct-to-VOD starting on June 2nd this summer. Interested in this?