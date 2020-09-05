Another Full International Trailer for James Bond in 'No Time to Die'

"When her secret finds its way out, it'll be the death of him…" Universal has followed up with an extra international cut of the second official trailer for No Time to Die, the 25th Bond movie and the fifth movie starring Daniel Craig as Agent 007. The most recent trailer launched earlier in the week and it's awesome - this international version is a shorter cut with a few shots of new footage. And it's just as exciting as the other trailers. When No Time to Die begins, Bond has left active service. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new tech. The cast includes Jeffrey Wright as Felix, Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Ben Whishaw as Q; plus Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, Rory Kinnear, and David Dencik. Bring on the Bond. I've got a really, really good feeling about this one. I think it might be one of the best action movies we'll get this year.

Here's the second international trailer for Cary Fukunaga's No Time to Die, from Universal's YouTube:

Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. No Time to Die is directed by American filmmaker Cary Joji Fukunaga, director of the films Sin Nombre, Jane Eyre, and Beasts of No Nation previously, plus the TV shows "True Detective" and "Maniac". The screenplay is written by Neal Purvis & Robert Wade, and Scott Z. Burns, and Cary Joji Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Based on Ian Fleming's books and characters. Produced by Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson of Eon Productions. MGM/Universal will release 007's No Time to Die in US theaters starting November 20th this fall (in Europe on November 12th). Still looking good?