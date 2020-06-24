Another Full International Trailer for Janelle Monáe's 'Antebellum' Film

"You. You're not like the others." Lionsgate has debuted anther international trailer for the horror-thriller Antebellum, starring singer / actress Janelle Monáe. This trailer runs a full two minutes and explains this film better than any of the other three trailers before this. I like the mystery surrounding this, and the excitement about it despite not knowing what the heck is going on. The synopsis only states an author "finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality & must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it's too late." From music video / advertising biz directors Gerard Bush & Christopher Renz, now making their feature debut. The full cast includes Eric Lange, Jena Malone, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Tongayi Chirisa, Gabourey Sidibe, Robert Aramayo, Lily Cowles, and Marque Richardson. With this trailer, it looks like there's an alternate universe where they find and take Black people to work as slaves. Now that is scary.

Here's the third trailer (+ promo tweet) for Gerard Bush & Christopher Renz's Antebellum, via YouTube:

You can also rewatch the first teaser for Bush & Renz's Antebellum here, and second trailer / third trailer.

In this terrifying new thriller, successful author Veronica Henley (Janelle Monáe) finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it's too late. Antebellum is both written and directed by filmmakers Gerard Bush & Christopher Renz, making their feature film debut with this after years of working in advertising, music videos, and creating other videos for various clients. Produced by Ray Mansfield and Sean McKittrick of QC Entertainment; with Lezlie Wills and Zev Foreman. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere yet. Lionsgate will release Bush & Renz's Antebellum in theaters everywhere starting on August 21st late this summer. So how does that look? Still want to watch?