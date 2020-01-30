Another Funny UK Trailer for Ski Vacation Comedy Remake 'Downhill'

"Pete ran! Pete left us…" Searchlight Pictures has debuted a new official UK trailer for the film Downhill, an English-language remake of the beloved dark comedy Force Majeure made by Ruben Östlund. This just premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and it's actually a worthwhile remake. Don't write it off. Set at a ski resort in the Alps (filmed in Austria), the movie is about a family that narrowly escapes an avalanche. Everything is then thrown into disarray as they are forced to reevaluate their lives and how they feel about each other. It's directed by Nat Faxon & Jim Rash (of The Way Way Back) and it stars Will Ferrell & Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Also featuring Zach Woods, Zoë Chao, Miranda Otto, and Kristofer Hivju. This is a better trailer than the first one, and I'm happy to report this remake turned out pretty damn good.

Here's the new official UK trailer (+ poster) for Nat Faxon & Jim Rash's Downhill, direct from YouTube:

You can also watch the original US trailer for Faxon & Rash's Downhill here, for the original reveal again.

Barely escaping an avalanche during a family ski vacation in the Alps, a married couple is thrown into disarray as they are forced to reevaluate their lives and how they feel about each other. Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell star in this biting comedy. Downhill is directed by veteran comedians / writers / filmmakers Nat Faxon & Jim Rash, both co-directors of the comedy The Way Way Back previously. The screenplay is by Jesse Armstrong, and Nat Faxon & Jim Rash. Adapted direct from Ruben Östlund's original screenplay Force Majeure. This premieres at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in January. Fox Searchlight will release Faxon & Rash's Downhill in select theaters February 14th, 2020 next month. Want to watch?