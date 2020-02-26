Another New International Trailer for Craig Zobel's 'The Hunt' Movie

"This is the real thing." Universal has released another new international trailer for the controversial action film The Hunt, which was set to open last fall until it was pulled from the schedule. But it's back! And now opening in March. We posted a brand new US trailer a few weeks ago, now we have a UK trailer and poster to go along with it. This "Most Dangerous Game"-inspired thriller is the latest by clever filmmaker Craig Zobel (of Compliance, Z for Zachariah). There's a manor where "elites" go to hunt other humans for sport. However, one of the hunted this time seems to know the game better than the hunters, and starts to fight back. Betty Gilpin stars as Crystal, plus an ensemble cast featuring Ike Barinholtz, Emma Roberts, Justin Hartley, Glenn Howerton, Amy Madigan, Macon Blair, Steve Coulter, Ethan Suplee, and Hilary Swank. This international trailer has a bigger dose of the violence than the other one - have a look.

Here's the new international trailer (+ poster) for Craig Zobel's The Hunt, from Universal UK's YouTube:

You can still watch the very first full trailer for Craig Zobel's The Hunt here, or the newest US trailer here.

Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don't know where they are, or how they got there. They don't know they've been chosen… for a very specific purpose… The Hunt. In the shadow of a dark internet conspiracy theory, a group of globalist elites gathers for the very first time at a remote Manor House to hunt humans for sport. But their master plan is about to be derailed because one of the hunted, Crystal (Betty Gilpin), knows The Hunters' game better than they do. She turns the tables on the killers, picking them off, one by one, as she makes her way toward the mysterious woman (Hilary Swank) at the center of it all. The Hunt is directed by American filmmaker Craig Zobel, director of the films Surfacing, Great World of Sound, Compliance, and Z for Zachariah previously. The screenplay is written by Nick Cuse and Damon Lindelof. Produced by Jason Blum, of Blumhouse, along with Damon Lindelof. Universal will release Zobel's The Hunt in theaters everywhere on March 13th, 2020. Visit the official website. Still ready for it?