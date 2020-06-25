Another New Trailer for Werner Herzog's 'Family Romance, LLC' Film

"You create illusions to make the lives of your clients better." Mubi has released a new official US trailer for the docu-drama film Family Romance, LLC, the latest narrative feature from beloved prolific German filmmaker Werner Herzog. This premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year, and we also posted a review from this year's Rotterdam Film Festival (IFFR). This was shot in Japan, with Japanese actors, in the Japanese language. And it's about a special business that can help provide romance, or friends, or family, or followers – all for money. The main story follows a man who is hired to impersonate the missing father of a 12 year old girl. Starring Yuichi Ishii and Mahiro Tanimoto. It's another of these strange Herzog social commentaries about disconnection and love and how we fabricate connection to find some happiness in life. Mubi is also hosting a "virtual premiere" + an extended online Q&A with Werner Herzog coming up in July.

"Romance as a business." A man is hired to impersonate the missing father of a 12 year old girl. Shot in Japan, with Japanese actors, in Japanese language, Oscar-nominated auteur Werner Herzog brings to screen a unique angle to the recurring theme of individuals chasing impossible dreams. Family Romance, LLC is both written and directed by veteran, master German filmmaker Werner Herzog, director of many narrative feature films including Aguirre the Wrath of God, The Enigma of Kaspar Hauser, Heart of Glass, Stroszek, Nosferatu the Vampyre, Fitzcarraldo, Cobra Verde, The Wild Blue Yonder, Rescue Dawn, Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans, Queen of the Desert, and Salt and Fire previously. Produced by Roc Morin. This first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year, and also played at IFFR (read our review). Mubi will release Herzog's Family Romance, LLC streaming exclusively starting on July 3rd this summer.