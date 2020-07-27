Another New UK Trailer for Shannon Murphy's Acclaimed 'Babyteeth'

"I don't want to hurt you." "So don't." Picturehouse Cinemas in the UK has debuted their own official trailer for Babyteeth, which is finally opening in the UK coming up in August. The film is already available on VOD in the US as of a few months ago. We've posted the original Australian trailer, then the US trailer, and now here's the UK trailer - and it might be the best of the bunch. This Australian bittersweet comedy, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival, follows a married couple who discover their terminally ill teenage daughter has fallen in love with a kooky small time drug dealer. Eliza Scanlen stars with Toby Wallace (he won the "Best Young Actor" award), along with Emily Barclay, Eugene Gilfedder, plus Essie Davis and Ben Mendelsohn as her parents. I also interviewed director Shannon Murphy earlier in June - she's a superbly talented filmmaker. I still highly recommend the film, easily one of the best releases of 2020 so far.

Here's the official UK trailer for Shannon Murphy's Babyteeth, direct from Picturehouse's YouTube:

You can still watch the first Australian trailer for Murphy's Babyteeth here, or the official US trailer here.

When seriously ill teenager Milla falls madly in love with smalltime drug dealer Moses, it's her parents' worst nightmare. But as Milla's first brush with love brings her a new lust for life, things get messy and traditional morals go out the window. Milla soon shows everyone in her orbit - her parents, Moses, a sensitive music teacher, a budding child violinist, and a disarmingly honest pregnant neighbour - how to live like you have nothing to lose. What might have been a disaster for the Finlay family instead leads to letting go and finding grace in the glorious chaos of life. Babyteeth joyously explores how good it is not to be dead yet and how far we will go for love. Babyteeth is directed by Australian filmmaker Shannon Murphy, making her feature directorial debut following of a number of short films and TV work previously, including episodes of "On the Ropes". The screenplay is written by Rita Kalnejais. This first premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year, and also played at the London Film Festival and AFI Fest. IFC Films will debut Murphy's Babyteeth in select theaters + on VOD starting June 19th this summer. Read our review.