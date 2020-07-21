Another Official US Trailer for Russian Alien-on-Earth Horror 'Sputnik'

"It appears there was an incident in space." IFC Films has unveiled a new official US trailer for Sputnik, a freaky alien horror thriller about a mysterious extraterrestrial lifeform that arrives inside a Russian space capsule. We featured other official trailers for this movie a few months back. After returning to Earth, the capsule's only survivor has brought something else with him. They try to keep him in quarantine, but as we know from the original Alien (and also real life) that won't hold him for long. Starring Oksana Akinshina, Fedor Bondarchuk, and Pyotr Fyodorov. After premiering in Russia earlier this year, the film has been getting mostly warm reviews from genre critics. The new poster (seen below) is also very cool. Worth a look.

Here's the official US trailer (+ new poster) for Egor Abramenko's Sputnik, direct from IFC's YouTube:

The lone survivor of an enigmatic spaceship incident hasn't returned back home alone—hiding inside his body is a dangerous creature. His only hope: a doctor (Oksana Akinshina) who's ready to do whatever it takes to save her patient. Sputnik, originally known as Спутник in Russian, is directed by young Russian filmmaker Egor Abramenko, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. The screenplay is written by Oleg Malovichko and Andrei Zolotarev. This was supposed to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. It also already opened in Russia last month. IFC Midnight will release Abramenko's Sputnik in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 14th later this summer. Look scary?