Another Quick Trailer for Mysterious 'Antebellum' with Janelle Monáe

"The world has to find out about this." Lionsgate has released a second official trailer for the horror-thriller Antebellum, starring singer / actress Janelle Monáe. The first teaser trailer was very short, and so is this main official trailer - still less than 60 seconds. What exactly is this?! And the synopsis only states an author "finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality & must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it's too late." From music video / advertising biz directors Gerard Bush & Christopher Renz, now making their feature debut. The full cast also includes Eric Lange, Jena Malone, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Tongayi Chirisa, Gabourey Sidibe, Robert Aramayo, Lily Cowles, and Marque Richardson. They definitely have my attention with these trailers, I just hope this turns out as great as they're promising. Check it out.

Here's the main trailer (+ poster) for Gerard Bush & Christopher Renz's Antebellum, from YouTube:

You can also rewatch the teaser trailer for Bush & Renz's Antebellum here, to see the first look again.

In this terrifying new thriller, successful author Veronica Henley (Janelle Monáe) finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it's too late. Antebellum is both written and directed by filmmakers Gerard Bush & Christopher Renz, making their feature film debut with this after years of working in advertising, music videos, and creating other videos for various clients. Produced by Ray Mansfield and Sean McKittrick of QC Entertainment; with Lezlie Wills and Zev Foreman. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere yet. Lionsgate will release Bush & Renz's Antebellum in theaters everywhere starting April 24th, 2020 coming this spring. So how does that look? Still intrigued?