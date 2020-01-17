Another Trailer for Action Movie 'Guns Akimbo' with Daniel Radcliffe

"When the sh*t goes down, you better be ready!" Saban Films has followed up with an official US trailer for Guns Akimbo, the totally insane New Zealand action movie that we featured the first Australian trailer for earlier this week. The concept for this is crazy: in a near-future world where a live deathmatch video game rules the internet, one online troll find himself in deep shit when he wakes up to find two pistols bolted onto his hands. Things get even worse when he's pulled into the game and forced to go up against one of the meanest players to ever exist. Starring Daniel Radcliffe, Samara Weaving, Ned Dennehy, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Hanako Footman, Mark Rowley, Set Sjöstrand, and Rhys Darby. From my review of the film: "it's all out, totally insane, uber violent, wildly hilarious, unbelievable action movie fun." Fire it up.

Here's the alternate US trailer (+ poster) for Jason Lei Howden's Guns Akimbo, from Saban's YouTube:

You can still watch the original Australian trailer for Howden's Guns Akimbo here, for even more footage.

Nerdy video game developer (Daniel Radcliffe) is a little too fond of stirring things up on the internet with his caustic, prodding, and antagonizing comments. One night, he makes the mistake of drunkenly dropping an inflammatory barb on a broadcast of Skizm, an illegal death-match fight club streamed live to the public. In response, Riktor (Ned Dennehy), the maniacal mastermind behind the channel, decides to force Miles' hand (or hands, as it were) and have him join the "fun." Miles wakes to find heavy pistols bolted right into his bones, and learns Nix (Samara Weaving), the trigger-happy star of Skizm, is his first opponent. Guns Akimbo is both written and directed by Kiwi VFX artist / filmmaker Jason Lei Howden, his second feature film following Deathgasm, after working for years at Weta previously. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, and it also played at Fantastic Fest and Sitges. Saban Films will release Guns Akimbo in select US theaters starting on February 28th, 2020 coming up soon. Ready to jump into this?